Meghan Markle recounts ‘fantastic’ Christmas celebration with royal family

File Footage

Despite her grievances with the royal family, Meghan Markle did enjoy many moments with her royal in-laws.



The former Suits actress spent her first Christmas at Sandringham in 2017, when she was engaged to Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex recounted her experience of her experience of spending her first festive season.

Late Queen Elizabeth had waived off a major protocol – traditionally, couples must be married before attending a Christmas in the royal residence – to invite Meghan.

Meghan shared her thoughts on the royal festivities, “I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham.”

She added that she called her mom, asked how it was going, to which she responded, “Oh my gosh it’s amazing. It’s just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun.”

Prince Harry also gushed to BBC Radio 4 about Meghan’s Christmas. “The family loved having her there. There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there's always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time,” he said.

“We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”