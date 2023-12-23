Priyanka Chopra delights fans with adorable family holiday photos

Priyanka Chopra drops adorable family photos ahead of Christmas

Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse into her intimate holiday dinner featuring her husband, Nick Jonas and their baby girl, Malti Marie.

Taking to Instagram, the Baywatch star shared a carousel of adorable images from her life "lately."

In a first shared photo, Priyanka is seen sat in the lap of her beau in what appears to be a private dinner party.

For the occasion, the Quantico actress donned a chic white pantsuit, whereas Nick wore a black-and-white sweater over a classic black blazer.

As per reports, the dinner party was hosted by Morgan Stewart McGraw, as Priyanka dropped a candid picture with the host of the night.

However, the actress' 23-month-old baby girl grabbed all the attention with her cute snaps.



In one photo, Malti was seen enjoying a ride in her customised BMW toy car, while another picture showed her fun park visit with her mother.

Recently in conversation with People, Priyanka candidly talked about her motherhood journey which she finds "extremely overwhelming."

The 41-year-old actress shared, "I think when you put them to bed, it's extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make."

She added, "I look at my daughter's smile, and I'm like, ‘Okay, okay. I'm doing good so far.' It's the greatest thing I’ve ever done, but it's extremely scary."

For the unversed, Priyanka and the Jonas Brothers member welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in 2022.