Pete Davidson cancels NYC show at eleventh hour without explanation

Pete Davidson cancels standup comedy show for 'no reason'

Pete Davidson left fans and attendees disappointed not appearing at a scheduled show.



The Beacon Theatre in New York City declared on Friday, December 22, that Davidson's act scheduled for that evening, as well as his show scheduled for Saturday, December 23, had been cancelled.

Refunds would be made automatically, according to a message posted on the theater's official X account. The Beacon did not provide any more information regarding the reason behind the cancellation.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust in Pennsylvania had previously declared earlier on Friday that "unforeseen circumstances" had also forced the cancellation of Davidson's scheduled engagement for January 2.

After finishing a stay in treatment earlier this year, Davidson, 30, made a comeback to stand-up in September for a small tour with fellow comedians Jon Stewart and John Mulaney.

The former cast member of Saturday Night Live put himself into a facility in June, according to several media sources, after experiencing PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

A few weeks before Davidson's admission to the prison, he had left Daphna Nachminovitch, the senior vice president of PETA's cruelty investigations, an explicit voicemail.

Nachminovitch had issued a statement denouncing Davidson's choice to purchase a cavapoo puppy for his mother instead of adopting one from a shelter, to which Davidson had responded angrily.