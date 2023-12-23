Shailene Woodley shares cryptic message to her exes months after breakup

Shailene Woodley has interesting message for all her exes: More inside

Shailene Woodley has recently taken a jibe at her exes, confessing she never wants to remember their past arguments.



In a new interview with British Vogue, The Fault in our Stars actress stated, “I got my first Christmas present, already. It’s a coupon book from a friend of mine.”

“I guess they’re vouchers that you can leave for people when you want something,” continued the 32-year-old.

Woodley remarked, “This is my favourite, one closing the argument and never being reminded of the argument again.”

The Divergent star added, “To all of my exes,” with a laugh.

The comments came months after she and Aaron Rodgers called off their engagement in early 2022.

The actress and NFL star, started dating in July 2020, but kept their relationship under the radar.

US Weekly confirmed in February 2021 that they were dating, and that same month, Rodgers publicly referred to Woodley as his “fiancée” during an interview.

A source told Us that the couple was a “great match” in April 2021, however, things didn’t work out. In February 2022, news circulated they had split.

Following her breakup, Woodley had tough time while healing from her heartbreak.

“It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life,” she told PORTER magazine in January.

Woodley stated, “It was winter in New York, and my personal life was… so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.”

She added, “I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character.”