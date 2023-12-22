Joe Keery opens up on Taylor Swift's recording studio 'collaboration'

American actor and musician Joe Keery has finally broken his silence on a quite a "confusing day" when he was spotted at Electric Lady Studios at the same time as pop superstar Taylor Swift in June.

The Stranger Things actor, on The Tonight Show, addressed the subsequent rumours that he and the "Mastermind" performer teamed up.

During his appearance on Thursday's show, the 34-year-old said: "Well, that was a very confusing day because I was just in there with John, minding my own business, not doing anything, and then I walked out the door, and it was like 1,000 people were standing out there."



"People looked at me expecting Taylor, and were like, 'Who's this guy?'" Keery, who releases music as Djo, told host Jimmy Fallon when asked about a possible team-up between the two musicians.

The star then revealed people started to notice him — sort of: "And then I walked down the block, and someone's like, 'Oh, that's that guy!'"



"So we can't say anything?" Fallon asked, to which Keery coyly replied: "Maybe that would generate something. Maybe that experience generated something in the universe, but I don't know."