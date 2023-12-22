Princess Charlotte could potentially become new Princess Royal, Rebecca English reveals

Rebecca said. 'I've always said, I really see Charlotte as like a little mini-me Princess Anne'

Princess Charlotte might emulate Princess Anne and assume the title of Princess Royal, as revealed by Daily Mail's Royal Editor, Rebecca English, on Palace Confidential.

Speaking on the weekly talk show on Mail+, the London-based journalist noted that the only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales resembles a 'little mini-me' of the King's sister.

'Charlotte could be a new Princess Royal, that would be great,' said Rebecca. 'I've always said, I really see Charlotte as like a little mini-me Princess Anne.

'I love the way that she's in charge of her brothers and I love the slight eye-rolling whenever they do something naughty. I just think she's got a great streak of Princess Anne in her.'

Royal contributor Victoria Murphy added: 'I think that's what she will be, Princess Royal. I think there's definitely echoes of the Charles and Anne dynamic in the George and Charlotte dynamic.'

When Prince William is crowned King, it will be up to him to decide if and when Charlotte receives the title.

However, she wouldn't be able to be given the title until after Princess Anne's death. The King's sister was bestowed the honour in 1987, when she was 36 years old.

The title of The Princess Royal is a lifelong designation traditionally bestowed upon the eldest daughter of the monarch.

In other discussions on the show, Rebecca proposed the idea that Prince Louis could potentially become the next Duke of Edinburgh

The journalist said: 'I think there's a very good chance it will go to Louis, Charlotte's been rumoured as well.

'It would be great to have a Duchess of Edinburgh wouldn't it... But yes, I think it will probably go to Charlotte or Louis, that would be my guess.'

It comes after the Daily Mail's Richard Eden said Prince Edward and his wife Sophie are the unsung heroes of the Royal Family - but added that it is an insult that their titles as Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are not hereditary.