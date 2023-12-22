Vin Diesel denies ‘outlandish’ sexual assault allegations by ex-assistant

Jonasson alleged that Vin Diesel ‘forced himself on her’ in a hotel room in 2010

Vin Diesel has vehemently denied the claims of sexual battery made against him by his former assistant Asta Jonasson.

Responding to the lawsuit filed Thursday, Diesel’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, issued a statement to Vanity Fair, declaring that the Fast & Furious star “categorically denies this claim in its entirety.”

Freedman further clarified, “This is the first time [Diesel] has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee.”

The attorney further warned that “there is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations.”

In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Thursday and obtained by Vanity Fair, Jonasson detailed that Diesel “forced himself on her” in Atlanta’s St. Regis hotel during the production of Fast 5 in 2010 after she was hired by production company One Race Films to be his assistant while he filmed the movie in Georgia.

She further recalled that after forcibly groping and kissing her in the suite, he escalated his assault, lifting her dress to try to pull down her underwear, and then proceeded to engage in sexual behaviour against her will.

Jonasson claimed that Samatha Vincent – Diesel's sister and president of One Race – fired her hours later as a consequence of resisting Diesel during the assault.