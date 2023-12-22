Michael Buble quitting singing after opening up about son’s cancer battle: Report

Michael Buble has been in the music industry for two decades

Michael Bublé is ready for a new act.

The Daily Mail reported Thursday that the renowned King of Christmas announced a major career shift after two decades in music so that he can shed his stage persona, “Michael” and simply be “Mike.”

“Every night I go out and put on this suit and then when I walk out on stage I become the guy I always wanted to be. He’s so cool, Teflon and says all the right things. I can be goofy but there’s another,” the Grammy-winner reflected.

While “Michael writes and makes a great record and I go to 40 countries and promote it,” the Feeling Good crooner expressed, “I feel like I’m at this point in my life and career where I want to do something different. Music will always be my happy place and my love but I need time to do some other stuff.”

Noting that after two decades of “[doing] the same thing,” he is now making sure that “the whole world meets [the other guy].”

“Really it is about being that other guy – not the suit gut – being Mike,” he expressed, adding, “Whether that is in movies or television or whatever it is, it has to happen now.”

The decision reportedly follows Bublé’s recent insights into life priorities, re-shaped by his son Noah’s 2016 diagnosis and subsequent battle with liver cancer.