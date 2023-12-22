Max Ehrich breaks silence on ex Demi Lovato’s 'fabricated' engagement drama

Demi Lovato recently announced her engagement to Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lute after a year of dating

Demi Lovato’s ex is clearing his name.

Max Ehrich – who was previously engaged to Demi – has nothing but well wishes for his newly affianced ex, despite the rumour mill suggesting otherwise.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, Max clapped back at the “fabricated and cruel” social media posts of him reacting to Demi’s recent engagement to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes.

“I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi’s life, a moment that should only be celebrated,” he set the record straight.

The fake rant circulating social media suggested that Ehrich would “love [Lovato] forever,” further reading, “The love of her life--- has always been me, now she will be unhappy for the rest of her life.”

“That chapter of or shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago,” he clarified to his followers, referring to their 2020 romance and brief engagement.

Despite the rumours, he took the high road, extending heartfelt wishes to Demi and Jutes.

“From the bottom of my heart I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness,” he stated.

Requesting to be removed from the false narrative, Max urged “for the fake accounts and posts to cease having any relevance.”

“Thank you and God bless,” he concluded.



Max and Demi dated during COVID in 2020, and he popped the question in July that year. However, they broke up just two months later.

Two years later, Demi started dating musician Jutes, 32, and the couple recently celebrated their engagement, following which Max’s fake reactions surfaced.