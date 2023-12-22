Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hatch new plan to shut down haters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be let down by a series of attacks hurled at them across the year.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to hit back after being dubbed one of the ‘biggest Hollywood losers’ of 2023 in an analysis published by The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication ascribed the title to Harry’s ‘whiny’ autobiography Spare that followed the couple’s equally whiny docu-series on Netflix from last year.

They also pointed out the Sussexes being roasted by not one but two American animated satire cartoons, including South Park and Family Guy.

Considering their rite of passage, it would be safe to assume the couple will opt to respond to the slew of blows with a prospective release of a new project.

A source told In Touch that the former royals especially feel the need to prove the outlet wrong as the industry bible “carries such huge credibility.”

“Getting roasted and portrayed as a laughing stock on Southpark cut deep,” they admitted.

Not only this, the parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were also dealt a huge financial blow following the release of donation report of 2021-2022 earlier this month.

It showcased an embarrassing drop of over $10 million in donations in 2022 compared to the year before.

However, Harry and Meghan are ‘adamant’ about the figures being spun wrong, according to the source, who noted, “They have no plans to roll over and let the haters win.”