Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse engaged after pregnancy news: Source

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterson

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are engaged after a long private romance and news of pregnancy.



Since the couple has mainly kept their relationship a secret since they started dating in 2018, the news of their engagement came as a surprise.

When Pattinson and Waterhouse were seen making public displays of affection in London in July 2018, it initially raised suspicions that they were romantically together.

They have kept a low profile ever since, hardly ever discussing their relationship in public. Their love story is still developing in spite of the concealment, and they're finally prepared to move forward.

When Waterhouse was seen with Pattinson at a Dior dinner party in Paris, France, early in 2019, there were rumours that the couple was engaged. The pair, though, decided to keep quiet about the rumours.

In a February 2023 interview with The Sunday Times, Waterhouse talked on how surprised she was to be happy for over five years with someone. She disclosed that the couple never misses more than two months of each other's company, even with their hectic schedules.

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," Waterhouse exclaimed. "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him."

The couple's announcement of their engagement follows a string of public appearances, which included their first-ever Met Gala attendance in May 2023 and their red carpet debut at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt.

On November 19, 2023, during the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City, Waterhouse made another unexpected announcement: she and Pattinson were expecting their first child.



"I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," Waterhouse told the audience, pointing to her growing baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."