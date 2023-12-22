Madonna shock fans, family with indecent onstage behaviour

Madonna makes fans and family, especially her daughter Estere feel weird after getting a seemingly intentional and inappropriate beating onstage.



The musical sensation is slated to play through April 2024 while on tour in North America.

However, Madonna, 65, shocked her audience on Tuesday night when she was spanked on stage by a mischievous Santa.

On stage, the singer and the Father Christmas figure sat side by side and rated different dancers and performers with numbered scorecards.

At one point, a woman walked across the Capital One Arena stage, telling Madonna to turn around, and then she gave her a backhand with what looked like a riding crop.

Santa watched the interaction with pleasure.

Subsequently, Santa was ridden by a female dancer, and they both fell onto the stage.

Her legs were bent as he tumbled forward and fell on top of him as she settled into his lap.

After that, Santa paused to gather himself and get his glasses.

Estere, Madonna's eleven-year-old daughter, also performed on stage and danced in front of her well-known mother.

In 2017, the Malawian children's home gave Estere and her twin sister Stella up for adoption by the Queen of Pop.

The songwriter revealed in-depth information about her near-death experience in the intensive care unit (ICU) in June for the first time in November.

Madonna experienced kidney and lung failure, and in order to prolong her life, medical professionals fitted her with a breathing cannula.

"I was in the hospital. I was in the ICU. My lungs weren't working, I wasn't breathing on my own,” the singer said on stage in Paris at the Accor Arena.

"My kidneys were failing. I was infected with some bacteria that nobody knows about. And there is a 40% mortality rate,” she explained.

"When I woke up I saw all my children around me and I thought this is what will save me. My children will save me. It's not me who saved them."