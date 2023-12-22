Jo Koy going to host 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Jo Koy sets to host the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony: Watch

Jo Koy will reportedly host the 81st Golden Globe Awards, which is set to air on January 7, 2024.



"Mahal Kita (Google it)!" said the 52-year-old.

“I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!” said the 52-year-old.

Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne pointed out, “We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humour to kick off Hollywood’s award season.”



“We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience. We know Jo is bringing his A-game,” added Hoehne.

Koy is going to be the first host to take on the Globes role after Dick Clark Productions and holding company Eldridge bought the rights and assets to the awards show back in June.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Golden Globes did not feature a host after its former broadcast partner NBC rejected to air that year’s ceremony.

Meanwhile, former hosts include Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who co-hosted the Globes for the fourth time in 2021 and Ricky Gervais, who also made his fourth hosting appearance at 2020's ceremony.