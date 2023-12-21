Madonna shares new details about her near-death experience

Madonna remembers her late mother during near-death experience

Madonna has recently revealed she remembered her late mother during her near-death experience at the Celebration tour show.

Addressing the crowd at the show, the Queen of Pop talked about her mother after nearly dying of a bacterial infection earlier in June.

“The first thing that went through my head was my mother. My mother died, of cancer, and she was by herself, and I was thinkin', 'What if I left my children?’” said the musician.

Madonna mentioned, “That would destroy me to leave my children at this moment in their lives.”

“How scared she must have been to know that she was going to leave us all behind,” added the songstress.

For the unversed, Madonna’s mother Madonna Ciccone passed away in 1963 and was survived by her six children and her husband.

Recalling the time, the singer told the crowd, “I don't even remember I passed out in my bathroom, I woke up in the ICU.”

“I was in an induced coma for 48 hours, and the only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand’,” as she gave reference to her Kabbalah teacher Eitan Yardeni.

Madonna also thanked Shavawn Gordon-Rissman, wife singer’s gardener Nathan Rissman who she got to direct the 2008 Malawi documentary I Am because We Are.