Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's family gets Christmas ready

Isabel Alysa, a tan artist, recently published a Christmas card featuring Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as a couple. The card also includes Stefani's three sons, Kingston James (17), Zuma Nesta (15), and Apollo Bowie (9), whom she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.



“Thank you @gwenstefani I love you!,” Alysa wrote on her Instagram Stories with a snapshot of the card that contained the words, “Happy Holidays” and “With love from Glen, Blake and the Boys.”

The Don't Speak singer was decked up in a lengthy gown, while the males were wearing traditional black suits. Both Shelton and she turned at the guys, who were grinning broadly as well. They seemed to be in high spirits.

Shelton's admission that he is his wife's stepfather precedes Stefani and Shelton's family meltdown.

"I've had step-parents," Shelton said on TODAY in November. "I think it's, in some ways, harder, more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step back and be smart about when to step back and just talk, but no matter what, I'm always there if I'm needed."