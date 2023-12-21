Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes reveals kids reaction on their relationship

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are attempting to develop their new relationships with each other's kids. As their romance blossomed, the pair talked about spending quality time with their children on their Amy & T.J. podcast.

The children have found it quite tough to witness their parents in new relationships, according to Robach, who is separated from Tim McIntosh and has daughters named Ava and Annalise. She has been "very thoughtful" and "patient," though, and they have taken their time.

In relation to their 10-year-old daughter Sabine, Holmes provided a unique perspective on co-parenting with her ex-wife Marilee Fiebig. However, he lets Sabine "direct" their relationship by consistently inquiring whether she wants to hang out.

“My little one has known Robach since she was 1 and now she’s knowing Robach in a different way in a different role, but it’s been the greatest,” he said.

“I’m always just open. ‘Robach is here, we’re hanging, do you want to do this?'” the former GMA host said. “For the past few months she has volunteered. ‘Robach is there, can I come by? You and Robach are doing what? Can I get a piece of that?’ Like, voluntarily.”

The couple talked about wanting more alone time as their children get older. However, Sabine's desire for participation and engagement in their family life moved Holmes.

"It’s really been one of the most touching things recently to see … how she wants to be apart and included and enjoys the time with us,” he gushed.

Meanwhile, Robach shared her daughter Ava's initial "shock" at the relationship's abruptness. “My oldest daughter said to me [that] she thought it was such a quick decision, that it was just an abrupt thing I just leapt into,” Robach shared.

“And I said that … I really carefully considered what I wanted to do before I did it,” she added.