Tom Cruise shows 'confidence' in new romance Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise is incredibly excited about his burgeoning new relationship with Elsina Khayrova, according to people close to the actor. The duo originally ignited romance rumours last week after spending time together in London and have been dating "for a while now."



The Russian socialite, 36, and Jack Reacher star, 61, are "very happy," according to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly. Cruise is "extremely confident" that their relationship will last a long time.

"They’ve hung out at Tom’s favourite private members club and regularly enjoy afternoon tea and gourmet dinners out in London," added the insider. "Tom’s become a popular figure in London among the well-heeled, elite types. What started as a basic friendship quickly turned into something more special."

After marriages to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes, his adult children Isabella and Connor are said to think Khayrova "is great" and are happy to see "that their dad has love in his life again."

Cruise recently went all out for a private dinner, renting out the full floor of the Novikov restaurant. An onlooker said that the Mission: Impossible star was "dressed to nines" and seemed "very loved up," listening to Khayrova's every word.

Cruise spent well than $600 on sushi and seafood, leaving a nice $100 gratuity for the workers before slipping out with his girlfriend.

Khayrova finalised her 2020 separation from Russian businessman Dmitry Tsetkov, with whom she has two children, by filing for divorce this year.