Gordon Ramsay melts hearts with adorable photo: 'Christmas can really begin'

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his fiery temper and intense demeanor in the kitchen, but when it comes to his family, he's a total softie.

On Wednesday, December 20, Ramsay took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of himself cuddling his two youngest sons, Oscar, 4, and Jesse, who was born just five weeks ago.



In the heartwarming picture, Ramsay is seen beaming with joy as he holds Oscar in his arms while gently cradling Jesse's head against his chest.

The little boys are both dressed in festive Christmas pajamas, adding to the heartwarming scene.

"Now Christmas can really begin," Ramsay captioned the photo, along with a red heart emoji.

The photo quickly melted hearts online, with fans and followers gushing over the adorable family moment.

"This is the sweetest thing I've ever seen! You're a big softie at heart, Gordon," one fan wrote.

"Merry Christmas to your beautiful family! Jesse is so precious," another fan commented.

"This is the best Christmas present ever! Congratulations on your growing family," another fan added.

Ramsay and his wife, Tana, have been married since 1996 and have five children together: Megan, Holly, Matilda, Jack, and now Jesse. The couple welcomed their youngest son in November, and Ramsay has been vocal about his joy over becoming a father again.

"He's just the loveliest little thing," Ramsay told People magazine in November. "He's got Tana's eyes and my chin, and he's just perfect."