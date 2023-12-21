Netflix fans discover 'Game of Thrones' rival show on streaming platform

Netflix fans claim "hidden gem" Black Sails is better than Game of Thrones

Netflix fans are hyping up 'hidden gem' Black Sails, claiming the series to be better than iconic HBO show, Game of Thrones.

Streaming from 2011 to 2019, GoT is the streaming platform's most-watched series, which revolves around a gruesome game of power within the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

Meanwhile, Black Sails, which is a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island, follows the story of Captain Flint, played by Toby Stephens, hailed as the most brilliant of all the Golden Age pirates in the West Indies.

The show aired from 2013-2017, boasting four seasons, only half of Game of Thrones' long run.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, fans heralded the show in tweets assorted by LADbible.

One fan tweeted: "Black Sails is finally on Netflix and if you haven't seen it it's better than Game of Thrones, it's a proper 10/10 show."

"I'll never stop recommending Black Sails. It's basically Game of Thrones but with pirates," a second chimed in.

Black Sails is all set to stream on Netflix UK starting January. 1.