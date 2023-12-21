Meghan Markle's 'clever' approach to rehabilitate her 'dramatic' image

file footage

Meghan Markle employed her ‘strongest’ technique to rebuild her brand following a year full of blows.



The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise return to acting as an extra in the new commercial for Clevr Blends posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

In the advert, the former actress cosplayed an intern making hot drinks, stacking boxes and working on a computer in the background as its chief executive and co-founder Hannah Mendoza celebrated the brands achievements across the year.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, brand and culture expert Nick Ede heralded Meghan’s ‘clever’ technique to showcase her ‘fun’ side.

However, he expressed shame over the negative comments garnered on the social media post, ascribing it to her ‘polarising’ perception among the public.

If anything, the promo was a welcome surprise and a much-needed “departure from worthiness and dramatic revelations,” according to Ede.

The royal expert continued: “It was a well thought out rehabilitation for Meghan setting herself as a standalone brand.”

“I think we will see a lot more personality led content created that concentrates on Meghan as a media personality who is kind, compassionate, entertaining and not afraid to poke fun at herself.

“Whether this will win over her detractors I'm not sure but from a brand point of view it's the strongest and most authentic way to rebuild her reputation and credibility,” added Nick.