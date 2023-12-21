Prince William, Kate Middleton have ‘big mission’ awaiting them in 2024

Prince William is making sure to secure his place as the next king as he pours in his energies into his big project.
Every big name hopes to leave behind a legacy and the Prince of Wales is in search of his own, which means he has to step up majorly to find something that suits his brand.
Royal writer Jack Royston suggested to Sky News Australia that Prince William will be looking to push his comfort zone and work with large-scale projects in 2024.
“William is on a big drive to try and find his legacy,” said Royston. “He knows now that he has a finite window in which to really cement his royal working life.”
The royal commentator pointed out that King Charles has his Prince’s Trust and he has been “campaigning on climate.” Meanwhile, the heir-to-the-throne now “knows he needs to land a legacy in a number of years” before he becomes king.
The commentator also added that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, will be aiming to “land a single big project” to kickstart their legacy “mission.”
Royston said that people will see “energy behind big projects” from him and “less so the kind of unveiling of plaques and the kind of, you know, or more ordinary royal jobs.”
