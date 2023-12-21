Kourtney Kardashian ‘takes it easy’ at first gym session after giving birth

Kourtney Kardashian is back at the gym.

Two months after giving birth to her first child with husband Travis Barker, the Kardashians star, 44, got back into her fitness groove.

Taking to her Instagram Stories Wednesday, Kardashian shared her postpartum journey by sharing a POV black-and-white clip of her sweating it out on the treadmill at around 10:30 in the morning.

“7 weeks post-partum,” she proudly captioned the story, revealing that it was her “first day in the gym” ever since welcoming her baby son Rocky.

Noting that she’s “doing 30 minutes walking” with a “3.0 12.0 incline,” the Poosh founder had some words of advice for fellow mothers to “[take] it easy.”

“No rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing,” said Kardashian, who also shares three other children with ex Scott Disick.

“It’s not a race,” she emphasised, adding a blushing smiling emoji to conclude her wise words.

Baby Rocky, born November 1 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, is the first child that Kourtney shares with the Blink-182 drummer, though he also has three other children from his previous relationships.

The couple has kept the details of their new bundle of joy under wraps.

However, a source spilled to People Magazine in November that the new parents were “over the moon” about their growing blended family.