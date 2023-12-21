Nick Cannon remembers late son Zen on daughter Halo's 1st birthday

Nick Cannon won hearts with his sweet tributary post in the wake of his daughter Halo’s first birthday.
The Masked Singer host posed for a snow-themed photoshoot with his one-year-old daughter and girlfriend Alyssa Scott on Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 19, alongside a heartwarming caption.
"Such a gorgeous and amazing Winter One-derland for our sweet Halo Marie!!” wrote Cannon. “Her 1 year birthday celebration was one-derful!!!"
He went on to heap praise on Alyssa for presumably organizing the set. The television personality shared: “Such an awesome job @itsalyssaemm Halo had a ball with everything and will always have these memories to look back on! Super Mom indeed! You’re the best!!”
At the happy occasion, Cannon didn’t forget their other children, Zeela, 5, daughter of the model from one of her previous relationships, and Zen, Cannon and Scott’s son who passed away at 5 months old in December 2021.
“Zeela, Zen and Halo are so lucky or as I say “Divinely Aligned” to have you as such an amazing and thoughtful Mother! Happy birthday again Halo! Daddy loves you!”
