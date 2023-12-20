Meghan Markle returns to acting to end royal fight, video sparks reactions

Meghan Markle ends royal drama as she returns to her old profession

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has received praise after months of backlash for her surprise return to acting.

The Duchess of Sussex amazed fans as she made her return to acting in an Instagram advert for a brand she's invested in. The former actor's new stunt has been branded a 'smart move'.

The former Suits star can be seen handing out cups of coffee to the lead actress in the clip, taking phone calls, fist-bumping her colleagues and typing away at a computer.



The mother-of three, who has decided to move on from royal drama, received mixed reviews on social media for her comeback, with many agreeing that they were happy to see her return to their screens, with one writing: "A+ marketing from #clevrblends Love to see Meg having fun in front of the camera again. I’ve missed her on my screen."

While a second added: "She was the brand first investor and she is sticking with them… That’s how loyal #MeghanMarkle is. Love to hear her smile btw."

"Having received so much negative press this year, not least from the fallout of Omid Scobie's book and the Sussexes choosing to stay silent, Harry and Meghan will know how important it is to put positive news stories in the public domain and attempt to rebuild their reputation," Laura Perkes told The Mirror.



"If they're stripped of their Royal titles they'll need to work quickly to tie in brand collaborations, otherwise their celebrity appeal will diminish and offers for work will disappear," the expert added.

Laura went on: "Despite the fact that Meghan courts a lot of negative publicity, it keeps her relevant, it keeps people talking about them and does still give her power when it comes to arranging brand deals.



"It's a smart move to make and will turn the tides on their run of negative press, showing that she's moving on and focussing on a positive future, away from the bombshells that have been dropped in recent months."

