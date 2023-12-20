Alyssa Milano conveys special message on her 51st birthday

Alyssa Milano, who is celebrating her 51st birthday, is opening up about developing “resilience“.



“Today is my birthday! However, instead of just saying my age, from now on I’m going to say that I have reached ‘level 51,’” the actress, 51, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, December 19, alongside a makeup-free selfie.

“I have discovered a few cheat codes that have helped me navigate the challenges and triumphs along the way. The first cheat code is RESILIENCE. I have faced my fair share of heartache, anxiety, and depression, but I have managed to overcome them with LOVE. Love for myself, which keeps me evolving and searching, love for others, which keeps me gentle and forgiving, and love for the world around me which keeps me in awe at what has been created here.”

Milano stated that her “strength to move forward“ has come from love, and she also mentioned that “gratitude“ is another secret that has kept her positive about life.

“I have learned to appreciate the simple joys of life, like the beauty of birds soaring through the sky and the majesty of trees standing tall,” she continued. “I am grateful for the symbiotic relationship between plants and humans, where my breath nourishes them, and their existence provides me with what I need to survive. Gratitude has also allowed me to embrace the gift of curiosity, never ceasing to learn something new. Mostly, I am grateful for the beating of my heart, which carries the blood of my ancestors and connects me to a rich lineage of profound triumph.”

Milano listed two other qualities that have enabled her to achieve “level 51 status“: empathy and compassion. Although the feelings can be “uncomfortable to experience“ at times, the former member of Who's the Boss acknowledged that they have “shaped [her] into a kind and humble person who strives to was the suffering of humanity.“

Milano concluded her long post by noting, “So, as I celebrate my birthday at level 51, I do so with a sense of accomplishment and gratitude.”

“I embrace the challenges and joys that lie ahead, knowing that I have the cheat codes of resilience, gratitude, compassion, empathy, and the love of those around me to guide me through this game of life.”