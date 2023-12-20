Rihanna reveals son RZA'a reaction on accepting Riot

Rihanna has two children named RZA and Riot. RZA is 19 months old, while Riot is just 4 months old. The Barbadian singer has recently opened up about her relationship with her children and shared that her elder son initially had some difficulty in accepting his new baby brother, but now he loves him dearly.



In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Grammy winner shared, "He struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother."

She continued, "Every time he thinks we're not looking at him, he'll come over and touch him. If the baby's crying, he'll just hold his hands."

Adding, "It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby.' He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I'm proud of him."

Expressing her love for the kids, the Diamonds hitmaker said, "They're the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom. I love this. I love it."

Rihanna has said that her life improved after accepting motherhood.

"Oh, my God, it's legendary," the mom-of-two told British Vogue. "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

She continued, "You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … it doesn't matter."