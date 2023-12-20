Britney Spears makes confession about ‘challenges of motherhood’

The pop star revealed to her fans that she didn't have the opportunity to see Sean Preston and Jayden James

Britney Spears has shared a poignant revelation about the challenges of motherhood, reflecting on the impact of her custody arrangement on her time with her two children.

Reflecting on her sons' upbringing, the 42-year-old pop star revealed to her fans that she didn't have the opportunity to see Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, as much as she desired.

Sharing an old paparazzi photo of herself holding one of her boys, Britney disclosed that during her visits to their schools, her young children simply craved her presence, wanting her to hold them.

In May, Kevin Federline, the father of her children, requested through his attorney if Spears would be open to letting the teens move to Hawaii full-time with him, to which she agreed.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were married from October 2004 to July 2007, welcoming Preston in September 2005 and Jayden in September 2006.

Despite the challenges, the Circus hitmaker went on to marry Sam Asghari in June 2022; however, they separated a year later.

In May, a source told DailyMail.com that Spears approved of Federline's plan to move their two sons to Hawaii.

The insider revealed that the pop icon has 'always been a loving and supportive mother' and has never opposed the plan for her sons to relocate - despite Federline threatening court action over an alleged failure to respond from Spears to the relocation request.



The source said: 'Britney loves her children, has always supported them, and wants them to be happy.

'Putting aside that she is an icon, loved and respected by millions throughout the world, she has been a loving and supportive mother, faithfully supporting her children.'