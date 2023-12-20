Meghan Markle saw living in 'small house' with Prince Harry a 'jail sentence'

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly viewed her time in Frogmore Cottage to be a "jail sentence" after realising that living in a sprawling castle was not part of the package when marrying Prince Harry.



According to royal author Tom Bower, while speaking to Closer! the former actress was not happy with their living situation which was initially the four-bedroom Nottingham Cottage and later Frogmore Cottage, a five-bedroom home, as she felt the space was too small.

"She didn’t realise when she hooked up with Harry that he didn’t have much money and wasn’t going to live in a palace," Bower said.

"They didn’t have the pressure [to make a huge income while in the UK] when they didn’t have a very large house overlooking the pacific.

"Meghan never wanted to live in a small house in England. For her, Frogmore was like a jail sentence."

Since then the couple has moved to a luxurious neighbourhood in Montecito where she now lives in a £12million mansion, that boasts of nine-bedrooms and 16-bathrooms across 5.4 acres of land.

Not only this, the amenities that come with the mansion reportedly include a library, gym, game room, wine cellar, office and five-car garage.