King Charles leaves his advisors baffled with unexpected decision

King Charles has already written Christmas Day message without help from his advisors

King Charles has reportedly left all his advisors in surprise with his decision to write Christmas Day Speech without help of them.

The King has already written his Christmas Day message without help from his advisors, according to reports.



The 75-year-old, who's set to deliver his second Christmas speech as monarch on Christmas Day, has already written the message without help from his advisors, sparking the palace fury with his unexpected move.



The monarch's decision to write his words himself has left some of his advisors baffled as they were expecting that the King will need their assistance for the crucial speech that could reach millions of people across the world amid ongoing family crisis and world events.

Last time, the officials were only allowed to make minor alterations to fit with archival footage inserted by producers in his inaugural speech in 2022. He is said to be taking the same approach this year, according to the MailOnline.



It's being claimed that Prince William and Harry's father speaks best in situations that are as off-the-cuff as possible, a talent he honed later in life.‌

Charles, then Prince of Wales, demonstrated this craft at the Diamond Jubilee Concert on The Mall in 2012, where he decided to forgo his notes and rewrote his whole speech in the royal box and fired up the crowd with his words.