Maestro amasses appreciation on first day of Netflix release

Netflix Maestro garners appreciation on first day of release

Netflix viewers went gaga as highly-anticipated film Maestro hit the streaming giant on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The biopic revolves around the relationship between the late American composer Leonard Bernstein, played by Bradley Cooper and his actress-wife Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan.

The film has so far been rated 81% on Rotten Tomatoes and was premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September.

The Star is Born actor sparked backlash among the Jewish community for wearing a prosthetic nose to play the religious role.



However, despite the criticism it received, the film garnered appreciation from its fans, who gushed about the film on X, formerly Twitter, in tweets assorted by the Daily Mail.

They shared snippets and clips from the film, expressing, "I believe Maestro is out on Netflix today. If you haven’t already watched it, treat yourself and do so!"



Another added: "Now watching: Maestro on #Netflix #maestro Excited for this... looking fwd to Bradley Cooper working both behind and in front of the camera.”

A third expressed excitement, writing: "Maestro starring Carey Mulligan & Bradley Cooper is officially now streaming on Netflix. Can’t wait to watch this masterpiece."

The film initially premiered in theatres on November 22, followed by its release on Netflix over a month later.

