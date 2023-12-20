Jonathan Majors looks somber in first public appearance since guilty verdict

Jonathan Majors was fired from Marvel in the midst of his legal troubles

Jonathan Majors took on the streets of New York less than a day after his tumultuous legal battle.

A mere few hours after being found guilty for the assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, the Creed 3 actor was spotted taking a stroll in NYC on Tuesday as he potentially faces up to a year of jail time.

Given the weight of his recent conviction, Majors looked somber and stressed, occasionally clenching his jaw.

Photographs obtained by Page Six showed Majors putting on a brave face as he carried a coffee cup and a gift bag.

Not letting his legal troubles cramp his style, the Marvel star donned a black trench coat over a red plaid shirt paired with gray and pink pants and accessorized with a red beanie and sunglasses.

Notably absent from the outing was his steadfast companion throughout the trial, girlfriend Meagan Good.

The couple were last photographed leaving the courthouse hand in hand the day before.

The verdict, announced Monday, brought a conviction on one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a non-criminal harassment charge.

However, the Devotion actor was acquitted on another assault charge and one count of aggravated harassment.