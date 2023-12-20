Elections 2024: Nomination papers submission process kicks off

Security personnel stand guard at the headquarters of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on September 21, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday began the process of receiving nomination papers from the candidates seeking to participate in the general elections scheduled for February 8 next year.

The candidates can collect forms from the electoral body from 8:30am to 4:30pm, and submit their nomination papers by December 22 (Friday) for the February 8, 2024 elections.

The ECP will release the preliminary list of candidates on December 23, while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held from December 24 to 30.

The electoral authority will allot election symbols to parties and independent candidates on January 13, a little less than a month in the lead-up to the polls on February 8.

In Karachi, the nomination papers will be filed for 22 National Assembly seats and 47 provincial assembly seats, while 69 returning officers (ROs) and seven district returning officers (DROs) have been posted for the national and provincial assemblies.

The ECP earlier said prospective candidates for reserved seats for women and minorities in the provincial legislatures and the National Assembly can get their nomination papers from their respective ROs and the district election commission at a cost.

However, nomination papers will have to be submitted to their respective ROs from December 20 to December 22. And all matters, including scrutiny, will also be conducted there.

The process of collecting nomination papers begins after the oathtaking of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) by the electoral body as per the Elections Act 2017.

At least 859 returning ROs already completed their three-day training on Monday, while 144 DROs were trained on Tuesday. The ROs had already received a one-day training before a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office-bearer and lawyer moved the Lahore High Court, leading to the suspension of the notification of their appointment. Their training, consequently, was suspended on December 14.

However, the Supreme Court set aside the LHC order and directed the ECP to issue the election schedule, which resulted in the restoration of notification concerning DROs and ROs.