Kylie Jenner fans go mad over models Justin Bieber look

Kylie Jenner rocks in humorous Justin Bieber TikTok look

Kylie Jenner had some fun with TikTok’s Justin Bieber filter, and fans were in total awe.



On Monday, December 18, Jenner, 26, wrote, "This makes me so happy," as the caption for a humorous TikTok video in which she was wearing a Justin Bieber face filter.

The Kardashians star gives her best Justin Bieber impression in the music video, which is set to Bieber's 2009 song Love Me, and smoulders at the camera while getting her hair done.

Her hairstylist and Jenner erupt into laughing as she moves the camera away from herself and the filter appears on his face.

Hailey Bieber, a friend of Jenner's and Justin's wife, gave the funny clip a nod of affirmation. She commented, "I'm screaming!" in the post's comments.

Along with Hailey, 27, a number of fans commented on Jenner's upload.

“Kylie in her bieber era,” one user wrote, while another commented, “KYLIE THIS IS TOO GOOD.”

A third joined, “wait stop justin bieber should totally go darl brunette,” with a fourth chiming in, “NAH OMG KYLIE AS JUSTIS AND HAILEY COMMENTING AHHH.”

The Hulu official account also joined the comments party and rooted for a “Justin x Kylie” collaboration.

“Justin x Kylie Cosmetics collab when?”, the streaming giant enquired.

Despite her older sister Kourtney Kardashian's romantic links to Justin after her breakup with ex Scott Disick, Jenner has been friends with both Justin and Hailey for a number of years.

In December 2015, sources told Us Weekly that the two had spent multiple hangouts together.