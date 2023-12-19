'Too old' Queen Camilla forced to give up beloved passion amid health fears

King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla has revealed that she's "too old" to continue with one of her beloved hobbies.



Speaking with a group of schoolchildren during her State visit to Germany in March, the 76-year-old appeared admitting that she's not fit for horse-riding.

The candid admission from Camilla was made during her tour to Hamburg, where she told the students that while she used to have horses, she "sadly can't ride any longer."

Camilla's confession may come as a surprise to royal fans, considering that Queen Elizabeth II, continued riding well into her nineties.

It even sparked fears among her fans as there's no official reason age can prevent someone from horse-riding. Health complications as a result of age, such as limited mobility, arthritis, and frailty can contribute to reasons why someone may wish to give up the high-risk sport.

It is worth mentioning that the late Queen enjoyed horse racing well into her ninth decade, and her passion became synonymous with her 70-year reign.

Recently, Camilla showed some signs of "exhaustion" and "stress", sparking health concerns with her "shaking hands" during her royal tour of Kenya,



Health expert Tommy Hatto spoke to GB News to explain why this could be the case. The expert, who runs his own award-winning health and wellbeing agency, claimed that the stressful four-day tour "could be" the reason behind Camilla's shaking hands.