Timothee Chalamet is out-n-about after 'Wonka's' success

Following Wonka's box office smashing, Timothee Chalamet made his first appearance outside of a commercial campaign.



The 27-year-old actor made nearly $39 million in its first weekend of release after landing a musical success. He was spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Paul King's Wonka, which was produced for $135 million, brought in an extra $113.2 million for a $152.2 million global premiere.

While watching the Lakers play the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Monday night, Timothee was spotted sitting courtside.

Along with the Dune actor, other well-known people in attendance included filmmaker Spike Lee, actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, and actor John David Washington.

A grey hoodie and a black New York Yankees baseball cap were seen on Timothee. Wearing a brilliant gold chain around his neck, he accessorised the ensemble with dark blue pants and black and white trainers.

The story of Wonka precedes Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, chronicling the chocolatier's collaboration with the Oompa Loompas to realise his aspiration of constructing a chocolate factory.

"I grew up on that Gene Wilder film, and I'm hugely admiring of the Tim Burton/Johnny version but this version is different. This is the origin of Wonka,” he earlier told Entertainment Tonight.



