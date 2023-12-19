Eva Longoria honours with 2023 Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion

Eva Longoria is set to receive the 2023 Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion for supporting people with disabilities through her non-profit organization, Eva’s Heroes.



The Ruderman Family Foundation announced the news, recognizing Eva’s work in enriching the lives of people with intellectual disabilities through unique recreation and socialization experiences.

“Eva Longoria strongly embodies our foundation’s commitment to advancing the inclusion of people with disabilities — not only due to her tireless work on the issue but also through just how personal this mission has been for her,” said Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation, in a statement.

“Just as the Ruderman Family Foundation draws inspiration from my father in its efforts to expand opportunities for people with disabilities, Eva powerfully effects change for the disability community based on the motivation she summons from her sister’s story.”

Golden Globe nominee credits sister with intellectual disability for personal growth. Liza received the HollyRod Humanitarian Award in 2019 for raising autism awareness. Longoria was also honoured to receive the Ruderman Award.

“My older sister Liza was born with an intellectual disability, so my mom instilled in all of us early on the importance of giving back to our community, which is why I founded Eva’s Heroes to provide a platform to advocate for the rights of people with disabilities around the country,” the Flamin’ Hot director said in a statement. “For me, disability rights are human rights and the voices of people with disabilities should be heard. I have dedicated my adult life to make sure that they are heard. Let’s work together to build an equitable, inclusive society that empowers people of all abilities.”

Longoria is the latest recipient of the Morton E. Ruderman Award, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the disability community.

The award has previously been given to well-known entertainers and athletes, as well as advocates and academics. Established by the Ruderman Family Foundation, this year marks the award's 10th anniversary.



