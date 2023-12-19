Prince Harry 'heartbroken' over King Charles' Christmas plan

Prince Harry receives fresh snub from his father King Charles

Prince Harry seems to be in great pain after knowing his father King Charles's Christmas plans.

The Duke of Sussex has received a fresh snub from the 75-year-old monarch who has reportedly preferred Queen Camilla's children over Harry and his family for this year's royal Christmas.

The monarch has invited the children and grandchildren of his wife Queen Camilla to the royal family's annual holiday gathering at Sandringham, but he has reportedly not sent an invitation to his own son to celebrate the festive season with the royal family.



According to an ITV report from royals editor Chris Ship, someone familiar with the plans saying: "The Queen has invited her children and grandchildren this year, which is different from previous years."



Now, a source close to the couple, has claimed that "Harry looks upset and heartbroken for not being invited by his father to join him at royal Christmas.



"He is shattered and frustrated over the Christmas snub from his father. It seems the setback is hard for him to digest."



The Sussexes' phone call to King Charles on his 75th birthday in November sparked speculations that Meghan, Harry and their children could be celebrating Christmas with their royal relatives.

However, Harry and Meghan's 'friend' Omid Scobie's new book 'Endgame' has destroyed the hope of the couple's reunion with the royal family.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has claimed that there is "no way" they will be coming back while he branded the couple highly "unpredictable" and "untrustworthy".



He told GB News: "He [Harry] may send messages to his family, and we had these reports before Endgame. But I mean it would be highly inappropriate. If you look at the polls in America, you see the fact that just simply making money by trashing the Royal Family is not the way forward for them."