Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes in high holiday spirit: ‘Will be together’

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are transforming Christmas into a blended family celebration.



The former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors talked candidly about spending the holidays with each other and their kids during the most recent episode of their podcast, Amy and T.J., which airs on iHeartRadio.

Adding that there isn't a "playbook" or "handbook" for what they are going through with their kids, 50-year-old Robach stated on the podcast, “Everyone would love a nuclear traditional family. And one divorce is hard enough trying to figure that out. Two divorces is even more complicated. So I think we're trying to do what our kids would like us to do. I think we've let them lead the way up until now.”

“But we will spend time together,” she continued. “We will be together. And we don't have the exact plan in place. We're trying to figure it out. But we're both going to be here in New York and our daughters are going to be here in New York, and so we will piece it together.”

Robach has two daughters with her ex-husband, while Holmes has three children from his previous marriages. Holmes and his second wife filed for divorce in Dec. 2022, around the same time his relationship with Robach was made public.

When news of their romance emerged, Robach had not yet confirmed her separation from her actor husband.