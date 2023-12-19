Christopher Nolan on why Oppenheimer the most ‘successful movie’ to date

File Footage

Christopher Nolan addresses state of movie business this year and reveals why Oppenheimer is his most successful movie up to now.



In a new interview with Empire, Nolan said, “I’ve just made a three-hour film about Robert Oppenheimer, which is R-rated and half in black-and-white – and it made a billion dollars. Of course I think films are doing great.”

“The crazy thing is that it’s literally the most successful film I’ve ever made,” he continued.

It is pertinent to mention that Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer grossed over $951 million worldwide to date.

Nolan told the outlet, “I’ve been doing this for 20 years and in the United Kingdom, it’s my highest-grossing film.”

“So, I feel great about the state of the movie business based on my own experience. But also based on seeing other movies break out, seeing audiences come back,” stated the movie-maker.

In another interview with Associated Press, Nolan discussed about keeping a balance in Hollywood industry.

He pointed out, “I think there’s always a balance in Hollywood between established titles that can ensure a return audience and giving people more of what they want.”

“That’s always been a big part of the economics of Hollywood, and it pays for a lot of other types of films to be made and distributed,” added the director.