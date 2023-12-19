Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney team up for classic Christmas treat: ‘Last Christmas’

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney team up for classic Christmas treat

For Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Christmas is starting to seem a lot closer.



The two recreated the iconic Last Christmas single cover by British musical duo Wham! to commemorate the holiday season!

The U.K. football team Wrexham is owned by actors Reynolds, 47, and McElhenney, 46, who changed their hair and clothes to resemble the Wham! stars Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael's 1986 original cover image.

On Monday, McElhenney shared the amusing outcomes on his Instagram page, and Reynolds shared the picture on his own Instagram Stories.

The couple added their names instead of the music artists' names beneath the pouting black-and-white photo, along with the logo of their favourite Wrexham football team in the corner. The description of the picture featured an emoji of a Christmas tree and the words "WREXHAM!"

In addition, the celebrities staged their rendition of Fantastic, the 1983 Wham! studio album, while sporting leather jackets. The pair posed for pictures against a crimson background, with Reynolds's leather jacket undone and McElhenney sprouting a moustache—just like Ridgeley had in the original.

In another homage to their docuseries, they substituted "Wrexham!" for "Wham!" at the top of the cover art. Greetings from Wrexham.

The actor from Game of Thrones, McElhenney, then posted the pictures to his own Instagram stories while playing Last Christmas, a well-known holiday song by Wham!