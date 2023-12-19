Prince Harry’s ‘unforgivable’ by royals despite getting landmark victory

Prince Harry may have won the battle but he lost the war, according to a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex had a landmark victory as he won his court case against Mirror Group Newspapers on Friday over what a British judge called ‘widespread and habitual’ illegal activity.

Despite the win, GB News’ royal correspondent Patrick Christys commented that winning the case does not absolve him of ‘waging a war’ with his family, dubbing it a ‘hollow victory.’

“I can understand Harry waging war on some rogue elements of the old-school tabloid press, but waging war on his own family and by extension the British public is unforgivable,” Christys said.

“This is a hollow victory for Harry. When he sits down tonight and reflects, he’ll have won a battle against some people that he hates and helped to pave the way for other action going forward.”

Christys noted that he understands that Harry wanted to hurt the tabloids but he also ended up causing “discomfort” to the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip “in their final moments.”

He implied out that in the process Harry “disrespected” King Charles and “burned bridges” with his brother Prince William.

“He might have won today, but he's lost nearly everything else. He should cling on to this victory because in reality, I think that's all he's got,” the expert surmised.