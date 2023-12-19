Cobra Kai Season 6 receives exciting update about release

Cobra Cai's sixth season to recieve new update

Cobra Kai’s season six, final season of the Karate Kid spin-off series, received a new update by creators Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg, and Jon Hurwitz.

In November, series lead star Xolo Mariduena spilled beans on scheduled date for filming, confirming that it was “right around the corner.”

While candidly speaking to the Deadline, Schlossberg confirmed that the final season will come out in 2024, admitting: “With the only caveat being that nothing else happens in the industry. That’s the hope to get this out ASAP for the fans who have been waiting.”

Cobra Kai has garnered enough appreciation since its debut in 2018, remaining loyal to its predeccesor film series, the Karate Kid.

The Netflix show has raised the bar with every coming season on Rotten Tomatoes, never falling below a flat 90% or 100% at its best.

The upcoming season will unleash Kim Sun-Yung, a character that has been mentioned by name only, introducing the viewers to a rival of Mr. Miyagi, played by Pat Mirati aka Anti-Miyagi.