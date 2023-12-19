Princess Diana’s fashion statement makes a major record

Princess Diana wore a Jacques Azagury dress twice in the ’80s

Princess Diana’s iconic fashion statement continues to make waves nearly four decades later.

The Jacques Azagury black, ballerina-length velvet evening dress, which the late Princess of Wales wore in the ’80s was sold at an auction for $1,148,080 (nearly £900,000), 11 times its original retail price.

Lady Di had worn the dress while she was on a royal tour in Florence, Italy, with the then-Prince Charles in 1985. She wore it again at a performance by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in 1986.

The dress, sold at Julien’s Auctions in Hollywood, was constructed with fabric chosen by world-renowned textile merchant Jakob Schlaepfer and featured metallic embroidered stars carefully threaded by the design team, via BBC.

Diana wore several designed by the Moroccan-British fashion designer pieces during her time with the royal family.

Another one of Diana’s clothing was also on sale at the TCM Present: Hollywood Legends auction.

The pink crepe blouse that the late royal wore during her engagement announcement in 1981 was also on sale. It sold for $381,000 (£300,990), nearly four times its original estimate of $80,000 (£63,000).

Diana is seen in the blouse in a memorable portrait taken by royal photographer Lord Snowdon.