Meghan Markle stricken with grief over Suits co-star's death

Meghan Markle is capping the year off with a grim setback after her Suits co-star James McCaffrey passed away.
The late actor, who voiced popular video game franchise Max Payne lost battle to cancer at the age of 65 on Sunday, Dec. 17.
McCaffrey was known for voicing the titular in the video game, as well as starring in shows, including Suits, Rescue Me and others.
He played the role of Harvey Specter's, played by Gabriel Macht, father, in the lawyer-centered drama.
According to Fox News and Variety, the New York native had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, affecting bone marrow.
While conversing with Fox News Digital, Rochelle Bostrom, the deceased actor’s wife revealed, "I was lying next to him and holding his hand when he took his last breath, for which I will forever be grateful."
She went on to add: "His passing is devastating to so many."
McCaffrey’s passing affected his former cast mates, friends, and family. On Sunday, another actor from the show, Kevin Dillon paid tribute to the late actor.
He penned down a heartfelt note that read: "James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you," noting, "my best friend you will be missed."
Before his death, McCaffrey had been associated with the television and film industry for about 35 years.
The late star appeared in many popular shows including, Sex and the City, Suits, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, White Collar, Madam Secretary, Jessica Jones and Blue Bloods.
