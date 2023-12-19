The Prince of Wales arrived in the Midde-eastern country to offer condolences

Prince William had to step in last-minute for King Charles as he travelled to Kuwait for an urgent royal matter.

The Prince of Wales arrived in the Midde-eastern country to offer condolences after Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah at the age of 86 on Saturday.

According to Express UK, William took an emergency flight with Foreign Secretary David Cameron to the Middle Eastern petrostate, which is nestled between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The two were greeted by officials after which Prince William the new leader of the petrostate Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the half-brother of the former leader, via atv Kuwait.

William made the trip to “further highlight the importance of the bilateral relationship between the UK and Kuwait.”

William and Sheikh Meshal appeared visibly saddened as they both spoke via translators.

Sheikh Nawaf was named crown prince in 2006 by his half-brother Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and took over as emir when Sheikh Sabah died in September 2020 at the age of 91.

However, last month Sheikh Nawaf was admitted to the hospital due to a medical emergency but was declared in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Prince William was in the middle of kicking off his Christmas break with his family when he was forced to take on the royal duty.

The royal and his family often have a busy schedule in the lead-up to the 25th.