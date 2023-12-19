Marvel confirms new comic book run of Deadpool is 'in the works'

Deadpool, Marvel’s iconic comic series is all set to hit stands in April 2024.
Written by Cody Ziglar and drawn by legendary Roge Antonio, the comic will serve as an adventurous combination, according to the comic book franchise.
It will feature Deadpool’s brand of violence along with tons of family drama.
While embarking on Venom and Carnage’s bloodliest adventures, the comic will also feature a brand-new archenemy, Death Grip.
The series will also chronicle unexpected dyanmic between Deadpool and his daughter Ellie, stirring up some anticipated family drama among the chaos.
Spilling beans on the new villain, Ziglar shared: "Wade's been one of my favorite characters since I first got into super hero comics, so being asked to helm a Deadpool series was a dream come true.”
He continued, “I look forward to diving into and exploring Wade's family (found or otherwise), his unique approach to being a (mostly) unkillable mercenary, as well see what kinda of whackos they bring into his orbit."
Antônio chimed in, revealing, "Deadpool has always been on the list of characters I'd like to draw one day, and that's finally happening!”
“For me, he is one of the most fun characters and allows me to play with him a lot, artistically speaking. I can't wait to see readers' reactions!” he added.
