Patrick Dempsey talks 'biggest gift' to come out of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Patrick Dempsey's SENSATIONAL confession about Grey's Anatomy

Patrick Dempsey on Monday Dec. 18 revealed that Grey’s Anatomy inspired people to become doctors.

The medical drama alum stopped by Good Morning America to promote his upcoming film Ferrari and gushed about his new title as PEOPLE’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive.

The actor, while talking about the show revealed: "[Grey's Anatomy] has really inspired so many people to go into the medical profession and has given me the platform to be able to do the Ferrari movie and to be able to have [the Sexiest Man Alive title].”

He went on to herald the show for being a sensation and resulting in a certain respect for the profession.

"I think that's been the biggest gift coming out of that show, is to be able to do something positive and give back."

Elsewhere in the interview, Dempsey talked about establishing the Dempsey Center after seeing his mother battle with ovarian cancer.

The actor shared the Dempsey Center "provides personalized and comprehensive cancer care at no cost" and aims to be "a space where those impacted by cancer could find relief, comfort, and resources."

While referring to the Dempsey center, 'McDreamy' talked about putting in hours of research and developing the drugs that are crucial.

He emphasised that the center takes into account every minor detail about the patient.

The Ferrari actor noted: "We don't treat the disease, we treat the person holistically with wrap-around care. Our goal is to reach everybody who has been impacted in the state of Maine and also then to spread the word of this is what you need to do to complement the traditional approaches of fighting cancer, and it should be standardized care."

In the upcoming film, Ferrari, set to hit theatres Dec.25, Patrick plays an Italian racing driver Piero Taruffi, alongside Adam Driver.