Cardi B, Offset to face off in NYE performance amid tumultuous split

Cardi B confirmed her split with husband Offset last week

Cardi B and Offset will have a New Years’ Eve showdown.

Despite having recently confirmed their tumultuous split, the former flames are set to ignite Miami on New Year’s Eve, each taking their own stage for a performance from different corners of the same posh Fountainbleu hotel.

According to the venue’s website, Cardi is slated to perform alongside DJ Gryffin at the hotel’s lavish pool, with ticket prices ranging from $5,000 to a hefty $25,000 for stage-front cabanas.

Meanwhile, Offset will be at the hotel’s buzzing club, LIV, with ticket prices ranging form a modest $125 to $15,000.

The former spouses – who were recently confirmed to have split – were booked to perform at the party before their ongoing relationship drama unfolded, per Page Six.

Split rumours first surfaced in early December, when fans noticed that the duo had unfollowed each other as the Bodack Yellow rapper posted to her stories, “You know when you just outgrow relationships.”

A week later, she confirmed the rumours on another Insta Live, confessing that she has actually “been single for a minute now.”

Meanwhile, Offset has yet to address the separation, only getting involved to clear his name when he was accused of cheating on Cardi with Chrisean Rock.