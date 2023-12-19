Tom Brady reacts to mistaken photo swap with fan

Tom Brady reacts humorously to fans photo swap

Tom Brady responds to a fan sharing how her family photo got swapped with retired NFL star’s family.



On Sunday, December 17, Brady, 46, replied to a fan on TikTok after they were unintentionally sent a picture of his family.

With the title, "The photo my mom ordered to CVS" vs. "The photo my mom was given," social media user @KatieTonges shared a family photo.

The clip then flashed to a photograph of Brady posing in a football stadium with his three children, Jack, 16, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

(Brady's ex-partner Bridget Moynahan shares Jack. Benjamin and Vivian are shared by him and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.”

“My mom must have been printing some photos out in San Francisco,” Brady wrote in the comments section.

“Next time you’re in town we can do a photo swap,” the fan quipped back.

As evidenced by the picture that the fan was sent, the former football player genuinely enjoys spending time with his kids. Brady has raved over his children and his pleasure of being a father throughout the years.

He talked candidly to Us Weekly in June 2022 about his favourite aspect of taking his youngsters on a school vacation to Italy.

“They were wrestling for like five straight days in the car. And every time I got in the car, I was like, ‘What is wrong with you? Little animals,’” he told the outlet, adding, “It was just so cute.”