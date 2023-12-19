Watch Rapper Blueface beat up female fan with security, fiancée

Blueface physically assaults female fan

Rapper Blueface impulsively gets angry and beats and pushed female fan with security guards and fiancée.



Rapper, who accused a female concert goer of hurling ice on stage this past weekend, appears to have urged his security detail and fiancée to attack her.

"You throwing s—t right?" According to a video posted on X (previously known as Twitter), the rapper known as "Thotiana" reportedly told the woman in the crowd who was purportedly the one who hurled the ice. "Come up".

Blueface remarked, "Oh you didn't throw nothin? " as she appeared to deny making the throw. "You the only one with a cup of ice.”

As he assisted the woman on stage, he added, "Come on up here, don't be scared now."

Then talking to his security team, the 26-year-old rapper said, “You know what to do,” adding, “Yeah, get her.”

The woman appeared to be kicked and punched by the musician's crew as he then pushed her to the ground.

Jaidyn Alexis, BlueFace's fiancée, appeared to become involved in the altercation as well.

Another video that was uploaded to Instagram depicts the rapper's recurring girlfriend punching the blonde. Still, none of her punches seem to have landed.

Shortly after the pounding began, BlueFace cried out, “Don’t run! Come up here,” adding, “Don’t be scared.”

It is unknown whether the woman has filed charges against the rapper and she has not yet been identified.

